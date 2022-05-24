Aferian launches advanced new personalisation and content recommendations service, 24iQ

Aferian plc (LON:AFRN), the B2B video streaming solutions company, has announced the launch of 24iQ, an advanced new personalisation and content recommendations service in its 24i business.

The launch of 24iQ is a direct result of the successful and rapid integration of 24i’s existing data team with the innovative technologies and data science expertise of The Filter, recently acquired by Aferian in April 2022.

24iQ is available to any new or existing customer streaming video over broadband. This means that it can be deployed by any broadcaster, Pay TV provider or media company delivering a video streaming service. Through metadata enhancement, advanced algorithms and scalable APIs, 24iQ provides high-quality content suggestions based on the previous viewing behavior of individual consumers. This enables streaming services to more accurately populate user-specific sections on their platforms, driving increased engagement. Some customers have seen engagement rise by as much as 300% after deploying recommendations based on the 24iQ service.

User-targeted content recommendations can be extended into push notifications and email marketing to drive return visits to streaming services. 24iQ also powers smart search facilities that incorporate user preferences when displaying results, with personalised recommendations for content about to be live streamed across TV channels.

Dr Neale Foster, CEO of 24i, said: “Optimizing content discovery for customers is one of the biggest challenges facing any streaming service today. Increased engagement is essential to customer retention and revenue growth across all business models. With 24iQ, we’re using cutting edge data science tools to deliver a step-change in streaming personalisation. We’re excited to help more companies that utilise video streaming to benefit from the improvements we’ve already seen in both the volume and range of content viewed when these solutions are deployed.”

24iQ is based on machine learning and sophisticated techniques including collaborative filtering, neural networks, user clustering, natural language processing and model blending. The service benefits from the same “test, learn and refine” methodology that has already seen proven success by The Filter in increasing consumer engagement for customers including Joyn in Germany, EPIX in the USA and BBC Studios-owned UKTV Play.

Aferian is a B2B video streaming solutions company. It has two operating companies: 24i, which focusses on streaming video experiences, and Amino, which connects Pay TV to streaming services.