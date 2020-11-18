AFC Energy “Never been in a stronger position” say Zeus Capital (Analyst Interview)

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) is the topic of conversation when Mike Allen Head of Research joins DirectorsTalk. Mike talks us through the nature of a binding Agreement with BK Gulf, any changes to his forecasts and how Mike views the company in terms of an investment case.

AFC Energy is commercialising a scalable alkaline fuel cell system, to provide clean electricity for on and off grid applications. The technology, pioneered over the past twelve years in the UK, is now deployable in electric vehicle chargers, off-grid decentralised power systems and industrial gas plants as part of a portfolio approach to the decarbonisation of local electricity needs.