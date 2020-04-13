Aethlon Medical – Consenus Indicates Potential 863.0% Upside

Aethlon Medical with ticker code (AEMD) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13 and 13 calculating the average target price we see 13. With the stocks previous close at 1.35 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 863.0%. The day 50 moving average is 1.79 and the 200 day MA is 2.56. The company has a market cap of $13m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.aethlonmedical.com

Aethlon Medical, a medical technology company, focuses on addressing unmet needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system. It is also developing TauSome, an exosomal biomarker candidate to diagnose chronic traumatic encephalopathy in living individuals. The company is based in San Diego, California.

