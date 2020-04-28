Aethlon Medical – Consenus Indicates Potential 809.1% Upside

Aethlon Medical with ticker code (AEMD) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 13 calculating the mean target price we have 13. With the stocks previous close at 1.43 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 809.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.53 and the 200 day moving average is 2.4. The company has a market cap of $13m. Find out more information at: http://www.aethlonmedical.com

Aethlon Medical, a medical technology company, focuses on addressing unmet needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system. It is also developing TauSome, an exosomal biomarker candidate to diagnose chronic traumatic encephalopathy in living individuals. The company is based in San Diego, California.

