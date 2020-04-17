Aethlon Medical – Consenus Indicates Potential 755.3% Upside

Aethlon Medical with ticker code (AEMD) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13 and 13 with the average target price sitting at 13. With the stocks previous close at 1.52 this would imply there is a potential upside of 755.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.73 and the 200 day MA is 2.51. The company has a market capitalisation of $14m. Visit the company website at: http://www.aethlonmedical.com

Aethlon Medical, a medical technology company, focuses on addressing unmet needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system. It is also developing TauSome, an exosomal biomarker candidate to diagnose chronic traumatic encephalopathy in living individuals. The company is based in San Diego, California.

