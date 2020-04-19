Aethlon Medical – Consenus Indicates Potential 744.2% Upside

Aethlon Medical found using ticker (AEMD) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 13 calculating the mean target price we have 13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.54 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 744.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.66 and the 200 day MA is 2.49. The company has a market cap of $15m. Visit the company website at: http://www.aethlonmedical.com

Aethlon Medical, a medical technology company, focuses on addressing unmet needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system. It is also developing TauSome, an exosomal biomarker candidate to diagnose chronic traumatic encephalopathy in living individuals. The company is based in San Diego, California.

