Aethlon Medical – Consensus Indicates Potential 167.2% Upside

Aethlon Medical found using ticker (AEMD) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8 and 6 calculating the mean target price we have 7. Now with the previous closing price of 2.62 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 167.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.16 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.75. The market capitalisation for the company is $31m. Company Website: http://www.aethlonmedical.com

Aethlon Medical, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system. It is also developing TauSome, an exosomal biomarker candidate to diagnose chronic traumatic encephalopathy in living individuals. Aethlon Medical has a collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh for studies related to head and neck cancer. The company is based in San Diego, California.

