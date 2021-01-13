Aethlon Medical – Consensus Indicates Potential 157.4% Upside

Aethlon Medical found using ticker (AEMD) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8 and 6 and has a mean target at 7. Now with the previous closing price of 2.72 this indicates there is a potential upside of 157.4%. The 50 day MA is 2.08 and the 200 day MA is 1.74. The company has a market cap of $30m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.aethlonmedical.com

Aethlon Medical, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system. It is also developing TauSome, an exosomal biomarker candidate to diagnose chronic traumatic encephalopathy in living individuals. Aethlon Medical has a collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh for studies related to head and neck cancer. The company is based in San Diego, California.