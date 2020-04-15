Aeterna Zentaris Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 508.1% Upside

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. found using ticker (AEZS) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4.5 and 4.5 and has a mean target at 4.5. With the stocks previous close at 0.74 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 508.1%. The day 50 moving average is 0.64 while the 200 day moving average is 0.91. The market capitalisation for the company is $20m. Company Website: http://www.zentaris.com

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications. The company has a license and assignment agreement with Strongbridge Ireland Limited for the development, manufacturing, registration, and commercialization of Macrilen in the United States and Canada. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

