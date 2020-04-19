Aeterna Zentaris Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 448.8% Upside

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. with ticker code (AEZS) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4.5 and 4.5 and has a mean target at 4.5. Now with the previous closing price of 0.82 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 448.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.63 while the 200 day moving average is 0.9. The market cap for the company is $20m. Company Website: http://www.zentaris.com

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications. The company has a license and assignment agreement with Strongbridge Ireland Limited for the development, manufacturing, registration, and commercialization of Macrilen in the United States and Canada. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn