Aeterna Zentaris Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 442.2% Upside

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. found using ticker (AEZS) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 4.5 and 4.5 with a mean TP of 4.5. With the stocks previous close at 0.83 this indicates there is a potential upside of 442.2%. The day 50 moving average is 0.64 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.89. The company has a market capitalisation of $19m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.zentaris.com

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications. The company has a license and assignment agreement with Strongbridge Ireland Limited for the development, manufacturing, registration, and commercialization of Macrilen in the United States and Canada. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

