Aeterna Zentaris Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 435.7% Upside

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. with ticker code (AEZS) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4.5 and 4.5 calculating the average target price we see 4.5. Now with the previous closing price of 0.84 this indicates there is a potential upside of 435.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.63 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.9. The market capitalisation for the company is $19m. Company Website: http://www.zentaris.com

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications. The company has a license and assignment agreement with Strongbridge Ireland Limited for the development, manufacturing, registration, and commercialization of Macrilen in the United States and Canada. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

