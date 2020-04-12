Don't Miss
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 81.8% Upside

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (ARPO) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1 and 1 calculating the average target price we see 1. With the stocks previous close at 0.55 this would imply there is a potential upside of 81.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.56 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.59. The market cap for the company is $22m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.aerpio.com

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company’s lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

