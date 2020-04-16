Aerpio Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 78.6% Upside

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (ARPO) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1 and 1 and has a mean target at 1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.56 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 78.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.56 while the 200 day moving average is 0.58. The market cap for the company is $23m. Company Website: http://www.aerpio.com

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company’s lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

