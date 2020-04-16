Don't Miss
Home » USA Broker Ratings » Aerpio Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 78.6% Upside

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 78.6% Upside

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (ARPO) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1 and 1 and has a mean target at 1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.56 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 78.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.56 while the 200 day moving average is 0.58. The market cap for the company is $23m. Company Website: http://www.aerpio.com

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company’s lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Click here to be notified of future articles like this

 or set a free stock price alert for your favorite stocks

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn

You can read the full archive by clicking the EPIC code.

© 2020 - DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.