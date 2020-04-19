Aerpio Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 66.7% Upside

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (ARPO) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 1 and 1 calculating the mean target price we have 1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.6 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 66.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.55 and the 200 day MA is 0.58. The market capitalisation for the company is $24m. Find out more information at: http://www.aerpio.com

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company’s lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

