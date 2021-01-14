Twitter
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals – Consensus Indicates Potential 48.3% Upside

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (ARPO) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2 and 1.5 with a mean TP of 1.75. Now with the previous closing price of 1.18 this indicates there is a potential upside of 48.3%. The 50 day MA is 1.36 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.4. The company has a market cap of $57m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.aerpio.com

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company’s lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; GB004, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which is in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and bispecific antibody for the treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration and DME through intravitreal injection. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a collaboration with Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative for the evaluation of razuprotafib in the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in adult patients with moderate to severe COVID-19. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

