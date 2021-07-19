AerCap Holdings N.V. – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.6% Upside

AerCap Holdings N.V. with ticker code (AER) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 88 and 67 and has a mean target at 72.14. Now with the previous closing price of 50.96 this indicates there is a potential upside of 41.6%. The day 50 moving average is 54.36 while the 200 day moving average is 53.03. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,552m. Company Website: http://www.aercap.com

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews. Its aircraft asset management services also include periodically inspecting the leased aircraft; coordinating technical modifications to aircraft to meet new lessee requirements; conducting restructuring negotiations in connection with lease defaults; repossessing aircraft; arranging and monitoring insurance coverage; registering and de-registering aircraft; arranging for aircraft and aircraft engine valuations; and providing market research services. The company also provides cash management services, including treasury services, such as the financing, refinancing, hedging, and ongoing cash management of vehicles; and administrative services comprising accounting and corporate secretarial services consisting of the preparation of budgets and financial statements. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 1,330 owned, managed, or on order aircraft. AerCap Holdings N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.