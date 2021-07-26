AerCap Holdings N.V. – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.1% Upside

AerCap Holdings N.V. found using ticker (AER) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 88 and 67 calculating the mean target price we have 72.14. Now with the previous closing price of 51.49 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 40.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 53.41 and the 200 day moving average is 53.2. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,831m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.aercap.com

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews. Its aircraft asset management services also include periodically inspecting the leased aircraft; coordinating technical modifications to aircraft to meet new lessee requirements; conducting restructuring negotiations in connection with lease defaults; repossessing aircraft; arranging and monitoring insurance coverage; registering and de-registering aircraft; arranging for aircraft and aircraft engine valuations; and providing market research services. The company also provides cash management services, including treasury services, such as the financing, refinancing, hedging, and ongoing cash management of vehicles; and administrative services comprising accounting and corporate secretarial services consisting of the preparation of budgets and financial statements. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 1,330 owned, managed, or on order aircraft. AerCap Holdings N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.