AerCap Holdings N.V. – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.1% Upside

AerCap Holdings N.V. found using ticker (AER) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 88 and 66 and has a mean target at 71.86. With the stocks previous close at 54.41 this indicates there is a potential upside of 32.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 56.81 and the 200 moving average now moves to 52.16. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,134m. Find out more information at: http://www.aercap.com

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews. Its aircraft asset management services also include periodically inspecting the leased aircraft; coordinating technical modifications to aircraft to meet new lessee requirements; conducting restructuring negotiations in connection with lease defaults; repossessing aircraft; arranging and monitoring insurance coverage; registering and de-registering aircraft; arranging for aircraft and aircraft engine valuations; and providing market research services. The company also provides cash management services, including treasury services, such as the financing, refinancing, hedging, and ongoing cash management of vehicles; and administrative services comprising accounting and corporate secretarial services consisting of the preparation of budgets and financial statements. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 1,330 owned, managed, or on order aircraft. AerCap Holdings N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.