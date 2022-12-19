AerCap Holdings N.V. – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.0% Upside

AerCap Holdings N.V. found using ticker (AER) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 80 and 60 and has a mean target at 70.63. Given that the stocks previous close was at 57.87 this would imply there is a potential upside of 22.0%. The day 50 moving average is 55.58 and the 200 moving average now moves to 48.55. The company has a market capitalisation of $14,077m. Find out more information at: https://www.aercap.com

The potential market cap would be $17,180m based on the market concensus.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews. Its aircraft asset management services also include periodically inspecting the leased aircraft; coordinating technical modifications to aircraft to meet new lessee requirements; conducting restructuring negotiations in connection with lease defaults; repossessing aircraft and engines; arranging and monitoring insurance coverage; registering and de-registering aircraft; arranging for aircraft and engine valuations; and providing market research services. The company also provides cash management services, including treasury services, such as the financing, refinancing, hedging, and ongoing cash management of vehicles; and administrative services comprising accounting and corporate secretarial services consisting of the preparation of budgets and financial statements. In addition, it offers airframe and engine parts and supply chain solutions to airlines; maintenance, repair, and overhaul service providers; and aircraft parts distributors. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a portfolio of 2,369 owned, managed, or on order aircraft. AerCap Holdings N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.