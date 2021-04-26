AerCap Holdings N.V. – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.6% Upside

AerCap Holdings N.V. with ticker code (AER) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 88 and 62 calculating the average target price we see 70.64. With the stocks previous close at 58.09 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 21.6%. The 50 day MA is 59.21 and the 200 day MA is 44.32. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,598m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.aercap.com

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews. Its aircraft asset management services also include periodically inspecting the leased aircraft; coordinating technical modifications to aircraft to meet new lessee requirements; conducting restructuring negotiations in connection with lease defaults; repossessing aircraft; arranging and monitoring insurance coverage; registering and de-registering aircraft; arranging for aircraft and aircraft engine valuations; and providing market research services. The company also provides cash management services, including treasury services, such as the financing, refinancing, hedging, and ongoing cash management of vehicles; and administrative services comprising accounting and corporate secretarial services consisting of the preparation of budgets and financial statements. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 1,330 owned, managed, or on order aircraft. AerCap Holdings N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.