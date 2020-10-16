AerCap Holdings N.V. – Consensus Indicates Potential 69.9% Upside

AerCap Holdings N.V. with ticker code (AER) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 63 and 36 calculating the mean target price we have 45.29. Now with the previous closing price of 26.65 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 69.9%. The 50 day MA is 27.23 while the 200 day moving average is 28.54. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,530m. Find out more information at: http://www.aercap.com

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews. Its aircraft asset management services also comprise periodically inspecting the leased aircraft; coordinating technical modifications to aircraft to meet new lessee requirements; conducting restructuring negotiations in connection with lease defaults; repossessing aircraft; arranging and monitoring insurance coverage; registering and de-registering aircraft; arranging for aircraft and aircraft engine valuations; and providing market research services. The company also provides cash management services, including treasury services, such as the financing, refinancing, hedging, and ongoing cash management of vehicles; and administrative services comprising accounting and corporate secretarial services consisting of the preparation of budgets and financial statements. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 1,421 owned, managed, or on order aircraft. AerCap Holdings N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

