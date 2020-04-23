Aehr Test Systems – Consenus Indicates Potential -39.4% Downside

Aehr Test Systems with ticker code (AEHR) have now [object Object] analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1 and 1 calculating the average target price we see 1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.65 this indicates there is a potential downside of -39.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.52 and the 200 day moving average is 1.86. The market capitalisation for the company is $39m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.aehr.com

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United State, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices. It also provides FOX systems, which are full wafer contact parallel test and burn-in systems designed to make contact with various pads of a wafer simultaneously; WaferPak contactor that includes a full-wafer probe card for use in testing wafers in FOX systems; DiePak carrier, a reusable and temporary package that enables integrated circuit (IC) manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of singulated bare die or very small multi-IC modules; and test fixtures that hold the devices undergoing test or burn-in and electrically connect the devices under test to the system electronics. In addition, the company offers WaferPak Aligner, which performs automatic alignment of the customer’s wafer to the WaferPak contactor; and DiePak Loader that performs automatic loading of the customer’s modules to the DiePak carrier. Further, Aehr Test Systems provides customer service and support programs, including system installation, system repair, applications engineering support, spare parts inventory, customer training, and documentation services. It markets and sells its products to semiconductor manufacturers, semiconductor contract assemblers, electronics manufacturers, and burn-in and test service companies through a network of distributors and sales representatives. Aehr Test Systems was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn