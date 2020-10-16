AEGON N.V. – Consensus Indicates Potential -7.6% Downside

AEGON N.V. found using ticker (AEG) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.54 and 2.54 with a mean TP of 2.54. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.75 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -7.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.69 while the 200 day moving average is 2.78. The market cap for the company is $5,767m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.aegon.com

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions. In addition, it provides retail and institutional investment management solutions, retirement savings vehicles, residential mortgages, and digital banking services. The company markets its products through brokers, agents, banks, employee benefit consultants, independent financial advisors, bancassurance channels, and advice centers. Aegon N.V. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn