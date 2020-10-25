AEGON N.V. – Consensus Indicates Potential -11.8% Downside

AEGON N.V. found using ticker (AEG) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 2.54 and 2.54 with a mean TP of 2.54. With the stocks previous close at 2.88 this would indicate that there is a downside of -11.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.71 while the 200 day moving average is 2.8. The company has a market cap of $6,060m. Find out more information at: http://www.aegon.com

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions. In addition, it provides retail and institutional investment management solutions, retirement savings vehicles, residential mortgages, and digital banking services. The company markets its products through brokers, agents, banks, employee benefit consultants, independent financial advisors, bancassurance channels, and advice centers. Aegon N.V. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn