AECOM – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.0% Upside

AECOM found using ticker (ACM) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 55 and 43 calculating the average target price we see 47. With the stocks previous close at 46.1 this would imply there is a potential upside of 2.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 41.03 and the 200 day moving average is 37.5. The company has a market cap of $7,420m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.aecom.com

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets. The CS segment provides building construction and energy, as well as infrastructure and industrial construction services. The MS segment offers program and facilities management and maintenance, training, logistics, consulting, technical assistance, and systems integration and information technology services primarily for agencies of the United States government and other national governments. The ACAP segment invests in and develops real estate projects. The company was formerly known as AECOM Technology Corporation and changed its name to AECOM in January 2015. AECOM was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

