AECOM – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.9% Upside

AECOM found using ticker (ACM) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 105 and 94 calculating the average target price we see 101.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 88.07 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 86.35 and the 200 day moving average is 75.63. The company has a market cap of $12,108m. Company Website: https://aecom.com

The potential market cap would be $13,913m based on the market concensus.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients. It is also involved in the investment and development of real estate projects. In addition, the company provides construction services, including building construction and energy, and infrastructure and industrial construction. It serves transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy sectors. The company was formerly known as AECOM Technology Corporation and changed its name to AECOM in January 2015. AECOM was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.