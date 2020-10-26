AECOM – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.8% Upside

AECOM with ticker code (ACM) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 55 and 43 calculating the mean target price we have 47. Given that the stocks previous close was at 46.15 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 1.8%. The day 50 moving average is 42.35 and the 200 day MA is 38.35. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,439m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.aecom.com

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets. The CS segment provides building construction and energy, as well as infrastructure and industrial construction services. The MS segment offers program and facilities management and maintenance, training, logistics, consulting, technical assistance, and systems integration and information technology services primarily for agencies of the United States government and other national governments. The ACAP segment invests in and develops real estate projects. The company was formerly known as AECOM Technology Corporation and changed its name to AECOM in January 2015. AECOM was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

