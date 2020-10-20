AECOM – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.2% Upside

AECOM found using ticker (ACM) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 55 and 43 with the average target price sitting at 47. With the stocks previous close at 46.44 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.2%. The day 50 moving average is 41.44 and the 200 day MA is 37.9. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,373m. Visit the company website at: http://www.aecom.com

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets. The CS segment provides building construction and energy, as well as infrastructure and industrial construction services. The MS segment offers program and facilities management and maintenance, training, logistics, consulting, technical assistance, and systems integration and information technology services primarily for agencies of the United States government and other national governments. The ACAP segment invests in and develops real estate projects. The company was formerly known as AECOM Technology Corporation and changed its name to AECOM in January 2015. AECOM was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

