AECOM – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.9% Upside

AECOM with ticker code (ACM) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 91 and 80 with the average target price sitting at 85.1. With the stocks previous close at 77.46 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 68.3 while the 200 day moving average is 71.56. The market capitalisation for the company is $10,682m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.aecom.com

The potential market cap would be $11,735m based on the market concensus.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients. It also invests in and develops real estate projects. In addition, the company provides construction services, including building construction and energy, and infrastructure and industrial construction. It serves transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy sectors. The company was formerly known as AECOM Technology Corporation and changed its name to AECOM in January 2015. AECOM was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered Dallas, Texas.