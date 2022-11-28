AECOM – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.4% Upside

AECOM with ticker code (ACM) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 95 and 90 with a mean TP of 91.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 83.89 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 73.86 while the 200 day moving average is 72.04. The market cap for the company is $11,660m. Company Website: https://aecom.com

The potential market cap would be $12,760m based on the market concensus.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients. It is also involved in the investment and development of real estate projects. In addition, the company provides construction services, including building construction and energy, and infrastructure and industrial construction. It serves transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy sectors. The company was formerly known as AECOM Technology Corporation and changed its name to AECOM in January 2015. AECOM was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.