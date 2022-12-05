AECOM – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.0% Upside

AECOM found using ticker (ACM) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 95 and 90 calculating the mean target price we have 91.8. Now with the previous closing price of 85.01 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 75.14 and the 200 moving average now moves to 72.33. The market cap for the company is $11,910m. Find out more information at: https://aecom.com

The potential market cap would be $12,861m based on the market concensus.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients. It is also involved in the investment and development of real estate projects. In addition, the company provides construction services, including building construction and energy, and infrastructure and industrial construction. It serves transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy sectors. The company was formerly known as AECOM Technology Corporation and changed its name to AECOM in January 2015. AECOM was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.