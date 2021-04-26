AECOM – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.4% Upside

AECOM with ticker code (ACM) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 80 and 59 and has a mean target at 71.56. With the stocks previous close at 66.61 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 64.04 and the 200 day moving average is 54.21. The market capitalisation for the company is $9,867m. Visit the company website at: http://www.aecom.com

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients. It also invests in and develops real estate projects. In addition, the company provides building construction and energy, as well as infrastructure and industrial construction services. It serves transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy sectors. The company was formerly known as AECOM Technology Corporation and changed its name to AECOM in January 2015. AECOM was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.