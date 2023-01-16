AECOM – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.4% Upside

AECOM found using ticker (ACM) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 98 and 90 with the average target price sitting at 92.22. Given that the stocks previous close was at 85.87 this indicates there is a potential upside of 7.4%. The 50 day MA is 82.37 while the 200 day moving average is 73.67. The market capitalisation for the company is $11,979m. Find out more information at: https://aecom.com

The potential market cap would be $12,865m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients. It is also involved in the investment and development of real estate projects. In addition, the company provides construction services, including building construction and energy, and infrastructure and industrial construction. It serves transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy sectors. The company was formerly known as AECOM Technology Corporation and changed its name to AECOM in January 2015. AECOM was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.