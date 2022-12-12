Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

AECOM – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

AECOM found using ticker (ACM) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 95 and 90 calculating the average target price we see 91.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 85.49 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.4%. The day 50 moving average is 76.8 and the 200 day moving average is 72.65. The company has a market cap of $11,606m. Find out more information at: https://aecom.com

The potential market cap would be $12,463m based on the market concensus.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients. It is also involved in the investment and development of real estate projects. In addition, the company provides construction services, including building construction and energy, and infrastructure and industrial construction. It serves transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy sectors. The company was formerly known as AECOM Technology Corporation and changed its name to AECOM in January 2015. AECOM was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

