AECOM – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.3% Upside

AECOM with ticker code (ACM) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 81 and 66 and has a mean target at 75.78. Given that the stocks previous close was at 70.65 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.3%. The 50 day MA is 66.53 and the 200 day MA is 64.74. The market cap for the company is $10,195m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.aecom.com

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients. It also invests in and develops real estate projects. In addition, the company provides building construction and energy, as well as infrastructure and industrial construction services. It serves transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy sectors. The company was formerly known as AECOM Technology Corporation and changed its name to AECOM in January 2015. AECOM was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.