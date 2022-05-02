Twitter
AECOM – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.0% Upside

AECOM found using ticker (ACM) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 92 and 81 and has a mean target at 87.5. With the stocks previous close at 71.75 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 22.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 74.86 and the 200 day MA is 69.97. The company has a market cap of $9,973m. Find out more information at: https://www.aecom.com

The potential market cap would be $12,162m based on the market concensus.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients. It also invests in and develops real estate projects. In addition, the company provides construction services, including building construction and energy, and infrastructure and industrial construction. It serves transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy sectors. The company was formerly known as AECOM Technology Corporation and changed its name to AECOM in January 2015. AECOM was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered Dallas, Texas.

