AECOM – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.4% Upside

AECOM found using ticker (ACM) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 91 and 83 with a mean TP of 86.56. Now with the previous closing price of 72.52 this would imply there is a potential upside of 19.4%. The day 50 moving average is 72.97 while the 200 day moving average is 67.34. The market capitalisation for the company is $10,278m. Visit the company website at: https://www.aecom.com

The potential market cap would be $12,268m based on the market concensus.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients. It also invests in and develops real estate projects. In addition, the company provides construction services, including building construction and energy, and infrastructure and industrial construction. It serves transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy sectors. The company was formerly known as AECOM Technology Corporation and changed its name to AECOM in January 2015. AECOM was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered Dallas, Texas.