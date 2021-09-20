AECOM – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.1% Upside

AECOM with ticker code (ACM) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 81 and 68 with the average target price sitting at 76.56. With the stocks previous close at 65.92 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.1%. The day 50 moving average is 64.42 while the 200 day moving average is 64.08. The company has a market cap of $9,420m. Visit the company website at: http://www.aecom.com

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients. It also invests in and develops real estate projects. In addition, the company provides building construction and energy, as well as infrastructure and industrial construction services. It serves transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy sectors. The company was formerly known as AECOM Technology Corporation and changed its name to AECOM in January 2015. AECOM was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.