AECOM – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.7% Upside

AECOM found using ticker (ACM) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 90 and 74 and has a mean target at 84.44. Given that the stocks previous close was at 73 this indicates there is a potential upside of 15.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 68.86 while the 200 day moving average is 65.2. The market cap for the company is $10,384m. Find out more information at: https://www.aecom.com

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients. It also invests in and develops real estate projects. In addition, the company provides construction services, including building construction and energy, and infrastructure and industrial construction. It serves transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy sectors. The company was formerly known as AECOM Technology Corporation and changed its name to AECOM in January 2015. AECOM was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered Dallas, Texas.