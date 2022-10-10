Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Advanced Micro Devices – Consensus Indicates Potential 68.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Advanced Micro Devices found using ticker (AMD) now have 38 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 200 and 65 with the average target price sitting at 114.37. Given that the stocks previous close was at 67.85 this would imply there is a potential upside of 68.6%. The 50 day MA is 84.28 and the 200 day moving average is 100.09. The market cap for the company is $94,341m. Company Website: https://www.amd.com

The potential market cap would be $159,024m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Advanced Micro Devices operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles. The company provides processors for desktop and notebook personal computers under the AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen PRO, Ryzen Threadripper, Ryzen Threadripper PRO, AMD Athlon, AMD Athlon PRO, AMD FX, AMD A-Series, and AMD PRO A-Series processors brands; discrete GPUs for desktop and notebook PCs under the AMD Radeon graphics, AMD Embedded Radeon graphics brands; and professional graphics products under the AMD Radeon Pro and AMD FirePro graphics brands. It also offers Radeon Instinct, Radeon PRO V-series, and AMD Instinct accelerators for servers; chipsets under the AMD trademark; microprocessors for servers under the AMD EPYC; embedded processor solutions under the AMD Athlon, AMD Geode, AMD Ryzen, AMD EPYC, AMD R-Series, and G-Series processors brands; and customer-specific solutions based on AMD CPU, GPU, and multi-media technologies, as well as semi-custom SoC products. It serves original equipment manufacturers, public cloud service providers, original design manufacturers, system integrators, independent distributors, online retailers, and add-in-board manufacturers through its direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

You might also enjoy reading  Advanced Micro Devices - Consensus Indicates Potential 61.3% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.