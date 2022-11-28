Advanced Micro Devices – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.4% Upside

Advanced Micro Devices found using ticker (AMD) now have 39 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 200 and 60 calculating the mean target price we have 90.42. With the stocks previous close at 76.4 this indicates there is a potential upside of 18.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 65.48 and the 200 day MA is 88.77. The company has a market cap of $121,153m. Visit the company website at: https://www.amd.com

The potential market cap would be $143,385m based on the market concensus.

Advanced Micro Devices operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles. The company provides processors for desktop and notebook personal computers under the AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen PRO, Ryzen Threadripper, Ryzen Threadripper PRO, AMD Athlon, AMD Athlon PRO, AMD FX, AMD A-Series, and AMD PRO A-Series processors brands; discrete GPUs for desktop and notebook PCs under the AMD Radeon graphics, AMD Embedded Radeon graphics brands; and professional graphics products under the AMD Radeon Pro and AMD FirePro graphics brands. It also offers Radeon Instinct, Radeon PRO V-series, and AMD Instinct accelerators for servers; chipsets under the AMD trademark; microprocessors for servers under the AMD EPYC; embedded processor solutions under the AMD Athlon, AMD Geode, AMD Ryzen, AMD EPYC, AMD R-Series, and G-Series processors brands; and customer-specific solutions based on AMD CPU, GPU, and multi-media technologies, as well as semi-custom SoC products. It serves original equipment manufacturers, public cloud service providers, original design manufacturers, system integrators, independent distributors, online retailers, and add-in-board manufacturers through its direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.