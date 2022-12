Advanced Micro Devices – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.3% Upside

Advanced Micro Devices with ticker code (AMD) have now 39 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 200 and 60 with a mean TP of 90.85. Given that the stocks previous close was at 77.48 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 17.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 65.56 and the 200 day moving average is 87.69. The market cap for the company is $120,895m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.amd.com

The potential market cap would be $141,756m based on the market concensus.

Advanced Micro Devices operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles. The company provides processors for desktop and notebook personal computers under the AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen PRO, Ryzen Threadripper, Ryzen Threadripper PRO, AMD Athlon, AMD Athlon PRO, AMD FX, AMD A-Series, and AMD PRO A-Series processors brands; discrete GPUs for desktop and notebook PCs under the AMD Radeon graphics, AMD Embedded Radeon graphics brands; and professional graphics products under the AMD Radeon Pro and AMD FirePro graphics brands. It also offers Radeon Instinct, Radeon PRO V-series, and AMD Instinct accelerators for servers; chipsets under the AMD trademark; microprocessors for servers under the AMD EPYC; embedded processor solutions under the AMD Athlon, AMD Geode, AMD Ryzen, AMD EPYC, AMD R-Series, and G-Series processors brands; and customer-specific solutions based on AMD CPU, GPU, and multi-media technologies, as well as semi-custom SoC products. It serves original equipment manufacturers, public cloud service providers, original design manufacturers, system integrators, independent distributors, online retailers, and add-in-board manufacturers through its direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.