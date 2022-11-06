Advanced Drainage Systems – Consensus Indicates Potential 77.5% Upside

Advanced Drainage Systems with ticker code (WMS) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 168 and 122 calculating the average target price we see 151. Now with the previous closing price of 85.07 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 77.5%. The 50 day MA is 126.68 and the 200 day MA is 115.51. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,953m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.adspipe.com

The potential market cap would be $12,342m based on the market concensus.

Advanced Drainage Systems designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems, EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles, mechanical aeration wastewater solutions, septic tanks and accessories, and combined treatment and dispersal systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators. The company also purchases and distributes construction fabrics and other geosynthetic products for soil stabilization, reinforcement, filtration, separation, erosion control, and sub-surface drainage, as well as drainage grates and other products. It offers its products for non-residential, residential, agriculture, and infrastructure applications through a network of approximately 38 distribution centers. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio.