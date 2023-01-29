Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Advanced Drainage Systems – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Advanced Drainage Systems found using ticker (WMS) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 140 and 94 calculating the average target price we see 121.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 92.95 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 30.4%. The day 50 moving average is 88.16 while the 200 day moving average is 107.5. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,926m. Company Website: https://www.adspipe.com

The potential market cap would be $10,332m based on the market concensus.

Advanced Drainage Systems designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems, EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles, mechanical aeration wastewater solutions, septic tanks and accessories, and combined treatment and dispersal systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators. The company also purchases and distributes construction fabrics and other geosynthetic products for soil stabilization, reinforcement, filtration, separation, erosion control, and sub-surface drainage, as well as drainage grates and other products. It offers its products for non-residential, residential, agriculture, and infrastructure applications through a network of approximately 38 distribution centers. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio.

