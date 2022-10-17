Advanced Drainage Systems – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.7% Upside

Advanced Drainage Systems with ticker code (WMS) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 182 and 143 calculating the average target price we see 162.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 126.5 this would imply there is a potential upside of 28.7%. The 50 day MA is 135.27 and the 200 moving average now moves to 116.31. The market capitalisation for the company is $10,008m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.adspipe.com

The potential market cap would be $12,882m based on the market concensus.

Advanced Drainage Systems designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems, EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles, mechanical aeration wastewater solutions, septic tanks and accessories, and combined treatment and dispersal systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators. The company also purchases and distributes construction fabrics and other geosynthetic products for soil stabilization, reinforcement, filtration, separation, erosion control, and sub-surface drainage, as well as drainage grates and other products. It offers its products for non-residential, residential, agriculture, and infrastructure applications through a network of approximately 38 distribution centers. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio.