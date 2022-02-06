Advanced Drainage Systems – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.0% Upside

Advanced Drainage Systems with ticker code (WMS) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 162 and 128 with a mean TP of 146.4. With the stocks previous close at 119.96 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 22.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 125.27 while the 200 day moving average is 117.09. The company has a market cap of $8,676m. Visit the company website at: https://www.adspipe.com

The potential market cap would be $10,588m based on the market concensus.

Advanced Drainage Systems designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems, EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles, mechanical aerated wastewater solutions, septic tanks and accessories, and combined treatment dispersal systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators. It also purchases and distributes construction fabrics and other geosynthetic products for soil stabilization, reinforcement, filtration, separation, erosion control, and sub-surface drainage, as well as drainage grates and other products. The company offers its products for non-residential, residential, agriculture, and infrastructure applications through a network of approximately 38 distribution centers. Advanced Drainage Systems was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio.