ADT Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 90.3% Upside

ADT Inc. found using ticker (ADT) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 17 and 11 calculating the average target price we see 14.06. Now with the previous closing price of 7.39 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 90.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.68 and the 200 day moving average is 8.24. The company has a market cap of $6,164m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.adt.com

ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation. It also provides interactive solutions that allow customers to use their smart phones, tablets, and laptops to arm and disarm their security systems, adjust lighting or thermostat levels, view real-time video of their premises, and program customizable schedules for the management of a range of smart home products. In addition, the company offers professional monitoring of third-party devices by enabling other companies to integrate solutions into its monitoring and billing platform. It provides its products under the ADT, ADT Pulse, Protection 1, ADT Commercial, and Blue by ADT names. As of December 31, 2019, ADT Inc. operated through a network of approximately 200 sales and service offices, 9 underwriter laboratories listed monitoring centers, 13 customer and field support locations, two national sales call centers, and two regional distribution centers. The company was formerly known as Prime Security Services Parent and changed its name to ADT Inc. in September 2017. ADT Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

