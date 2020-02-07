Admiral Group plc 9.3% Potential Decrease Indicated by Morgan Stanley

Admiral Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ADM) had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Admiral Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Morgan Stanley have set a target price of 2100 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -9.3% from the opening price of 2315 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 47 points and increased 255 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 2340 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 1989 GBX.

Admiral Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,268.29 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 2,165.27. There are currently 293,686,329 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 479,711. Market capitalisation for LON:ADM is £6,657,869,078 GBP.