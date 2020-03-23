Admiral Group plc 8.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Admiral Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ADM) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Admiral Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set a target price of 2140 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 8.5% from today’s opening price of 1973 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 289 points and decreased 325 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 2402 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 1858.5 GBX.

Admiral Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,266.91 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 2,187.82. There are currently 259,612,052 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,174,990. Market capitalisation for LON:ADM is £6,202,655,268 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn